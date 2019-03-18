Clerk Assistant Job in Kenya - Legislative

Clerk Assistant



SALARY SCALE 5 CASB/2/2019

Kshs. 84,080 x 4,200 – 88,280 x4,420 – 92,700 x 4,620 – 97,320 x 4,880 – 102,200 x 5,110 – 107,310 x 5,350 – 112,660 p.m.

House Allowance Ksh .21, 000

Commuter Allowance Ksh. 12, 000

Responsibilities

· Drafting and processing questions and motions in the table office.

· Research on legislative, procedural and chamber services

· Serve as table clerk

· Carry out administrative functions as shall be assigned from time to time.

· Organizing and coordinating activities on seminars and conferences for legislative, procedural and Chamber services committees.

· Work under the supervision of the Principal Clerk Assistant Legislative Services.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to forward their applications with copies of applicant’s academic and professional testimonials, and copy of Identity Card both sides to reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board, P. O. Box 1886-50200, Bungoma or be hand delivered to the Human Resource Management office, room No.10 at the County Assembly.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Cards, academic degree transcripts, professional certificates and clearances from, EACC, KRA, DCI and CRB.

Terms: permanent and pensionable

Please note that

· Candidates should NOT attach original documents.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top left corner of the

envelop and be addressed to:-

The Secretary,

County Assembly Service Board,

County Assembly of Bungoma,

P.O Box 1886 – 50200, Bungoma.

Or,