Clerk Assistant Job in Kenya - Committee Services

Clerk Assistant



SALARY SCALE 5 CASB/2/2019

Kshs. 84,080 x 4,200 – 88,280 x4,420 – 92,700 x 4,620 – 97,320 x 4,880 – 102,200 x 5,110 – 107,310 x 5,350 – 112,660 p.m.

House Allowance Kshs 21, 000

Commuter Allowance Kshs 12,000

Responsibilities

· Taking minutes of committees.

· Report writing

· Carry out research on topical issues in order to advise committees.

· Carry out administrative functions as shall be assigned from time to time.

· Assisting in organizing and coordinating activities on seminars and conferences for committees’ services.

· Work under the supervision of the Principal Clerk Assistant Committee Services.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Law, Social Science or any related field from a recognized institution.

· Must have served in a senior position in the Public service or private sector for at least three (3) years.

· Master’s Degree in the relevant discipline will be an added advantage.

· Attendance of Senior Management Course from a recognized institution lasting not less than 4 weeks.

· Meet the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to forward their applications with copies of applicant’s academic and professional testimonials, and copy of Identity Card both sides to reach the Secretary County Assembly Service Board, P. O. Box 1886-50200, Bungoma or be hand delivered to the Human Resource Management office, room No.10 at the County Assembly.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Cards, academic degree transcripts, professional certificates and clearances from, EACC, KRA, DCI and CRB.

Terms: permanent and pensionable

Please note that

· Candidates should NOT attach original documents.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top left corner of the

envelop and be addressed to:-

The Secretary,

County Assembly Service Board,

County Assembly of Bungoma,

P.O Box 1886 – 50200, Bungoma.

Or,