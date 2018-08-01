Clerical Officer Job in Kenya

Clerical Officer



J/G “F”

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C-(Minus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution; and

· Certificate in computer application

Responsibilities

· Compiling statistical records;

· Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

· Maintaining an efficient filing system;

· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

· Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information; Preparing payment vouchers; and

· Compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Additional requirements

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

· Tax Compliance Certificate

· Clearance from HELB where necessary

· Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission

· Certificate of good conduct from the police

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 5 th March, 2019 at 5.00 p.m.:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

BUSIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O PRIVATE BAG -50400