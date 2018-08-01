Clerical Officer Job in Kenya

Clerical Officer Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 01:38
Clerical Officer
J/G “F”
J/G “F”
Qualifications
· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C-(Minus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution; and
· Certificate in computer application
Responsibilities
· Compiling statistical records;
· Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;
· Maintaining an efficient filing system;
· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;
· Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information; Preparing payment vouchers; and
· Compiling data and drafting simple letters.
Additional requirements
All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents
· Tax Compliance Certificate
· Clearance from HELB where necessary
· Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission
· Certificate of good conduct from the police
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 5th March, 2019 at 5.00 p.m.:
THE SECRETARY/CEO
BUSIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
P.O PRIVATE BAG -50400
BUSIA (K)