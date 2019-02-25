City conman and LILLIAN MULI’s former bonk-mate, BEN KANGANGI, parades his expensive Porsche (PHOTOs)

Monday, February 25, 2019 - City conman, Ben Kangangi, who disguises himself as a businessman, is swimming in money as you complain of harsh economic times.

Kangangi was exposed as a conman by Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, after she conned her a whooping Ksh 19 Million.

Apparently, they were dating and the playboy confused her with good dick, forcing her to take a loan of Ksh 19Million for him which he refused to repay.

Kangangi also had a sexual affair with Citizen TV’s anchor, Lillian Muli.

Check out photos of his Porsche.

