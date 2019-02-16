Citizen TV’s LULU HASSAN wows Kenyans with her mastery of the Kikuyu language (VIDEO)

Celebrated Swahili news anchor, Lulu Hassan, has wowed Kenyans on social media with her command of the Kikuyu language.





The Citizen TV presenter shared a short clip of herself and her Inooro TV counterpart, Muthoni Wa Mukiri, having a chat in Kikuyu.





She went on to engage her fans who were mesmerized on Instagram in Kikuyu.





Thikû ici ndî mbere ta mûhuko wa cati (Siku hizi nko mbele kama mfuko wa shati) ,” wrote Hassan in one engagement.





Besides anchoring news, Lulu is also an accomplished script writer and TV show producer.





She is actually the brain behind the popular Citizen TV show, Aziza.





Watch the video below.



