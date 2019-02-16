Citizen TV’s LULU HASSAN wows Kenyans with her mastery of the Kikuyu language (VIDEO)

, , , , , 01:46

Monday, February 18, 2019 - Celebrated Swahili news anchor, Lulu Hassan, has wowed Kenyans on social media with her command of the Kikuyu language.

The Citizen TV presenter shared a short clip of herself and her Inooro TV counterpart, Muthoni Wa Mukiri, having a chat in Kikuyu.

She went on to engage her fans who were mesmerized on Instagram in Kikuyu.

Thikû ici ndî mbere ta mûhuko wa cati (Siku hizi nko mbele kama mfuko wa shati),” wrote Hassan in one engagement.

Besides anchoring news, Lulu is also an accomplished script writer and TV show producer.

She is actually the brain behind the popular Citizen TV show, Aziza.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Aki wewee, usiwachilie, sukuma yote ndani - My wife told a strange man in our bedroom

Mimi, watu huniogopa, kwanza wanawake. Nawezalima mtu hadi aombe maji ya kunywa. Even my wife fears me, but I don’t know what happened tha...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno