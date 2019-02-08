Citizen TV’s LILIAN MULI threatens to name and shame married men hitting on her on Instagram (SCREENSHOTS)

, , 06:46

Friday, February 08, 2019- Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has set tongues wagging after she threatened to name and shame married men trying to woo her on Instagram.

The mother of two announced that she is single  again,late last year, after falling out with her second hubby, Jared Nevaton Ombongi.

The screen siren went  on to label the shadowy business man a ‘community husband’ and warned people never to associate her with him.

It seems this opened the door for her admirers  to start trying their luck but it appears  none is ready to make it  official.

Probably, most of the guys sliding into her DM are married and and she has vowed to unleash DMs if things don’t change by February 14th, Valentine’s Day.

Taking to Instagram she wrote:  “If I’m single by Feb 14th I’m posting screen shots of my inbox. We all gonna be single.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Woman Conned Me Out Of Ksh 800,000 And I Did This To Recover The Money. She Will Not Forget It!

I am Jessica from Nairobi. Something happened to me last year that almost sent me to the grave. My trusted friend, called Njoki, came to m...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno