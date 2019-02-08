Citizen TV’s LILIAN MULI threatens to name and shame married men hitting on her on Instagram (SCREENSHOTS)

Friday, February 08, 2019-

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has set tongues wagging after she threatened to name and shame married men trying to woo her on Instagram.





The mother of two announced that she is single again,late last year, after falling out with her second hubby, Jared Nevaton Ombongi.





The screen siren went on to label the shadowy business man a ‘community husband’ and warned people never to associate her with him.





It seems this opened the door for her admirers to start trying their luck but it appears none is ready to make it official.





Probably, most of the guys sliding into her DM are married and and she has vowed to unleash DMs if things don’t change by February 14th, Valentine’s Day.

Taking to Instagram she wrote:

“If I’m single by Feb 14th I’m posting screen shots of my inbox. We all gonna be single.”