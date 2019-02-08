Citizen TV raids KTN again and poaches top news anchor to replace JOEY MUTHENGI

Friday, February 08, 2019 - SK Macharia owned media house, Royal Media Services, has flexed its financial muscle again and poached a top news anchor from KTN.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Zindzi Kibiku, who recently quit the Mombasa Road based media house, is headed to Citizen TV to fill the void left by Joey Muthengi.





Joey left Citizen TV late last year under unclear circumstances.





Zindzi has been co-anchoring the Morning Express s how with Michael Gitonga.





On January 31st, she announced her departure from KTN and thanked the media house for giving her an opportunity to hone her skills.





“August 2015 I joined KTN News team as an intern. As infant as the station was with a goal to be the first 24/HR news network, so was my budding journalism career. They took a chance on me and allowed me to realize my dream while being myself,” she tweeted.

She added:





“I met so many of you amazing people. Thank you for your feedback, picking calls, showing up in studio and teaching me. Today, I say goodbye with a full heart,”





The communication graduate from the Daystar University joins a growing list of presenters who have recently quit KTN and joined rival media houses.





Betty Kyallo joined K24, Mashirima Kapombe, Yvonne Okwara and Joe Ageyo all joined Citizen TV while investigate journalist, Dennis Onsarigo, took up a Communications Director’s post in Taita Taveta County.



