Citizen TV presenter LILIAN MULI stars as a video vixen in a Kamba music video (WATCH)

Tuesday, February 26, 2019- Citizen TV presenter Lilian Muli has left her fans surprised after she made a cameo appearance in a Kamba music video.





The song dubbed, Kyaa Kya Ngai (What belongs to God belongs to Him), is by controversial Kamba gospel singer, Stephen Kasolo.





In the cameo appearance, the screen siren is seen dancing to the song and singing along to the lyrics while dressed in ‘Yellow’ a color synonymous to Kambas.





Lilian took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude to the singer for featuring her in the song.





“May God continue to uplift you. This is a good one @stephen.kasolo I’m so blessed by this song” wrote Lillian Muli.





On his part, Kasolo, wrote: “ I am privileged to have worked with you, My lovely sister. Nakupenda Bure Siz.”





Check out the song below.



