Check out our tips on Sevilla v Barcelona and 10 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, February 23, 2019-

There will be fireworks at the

Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan tonight when Sevilla face off with Barcelona in La Liga.





Sevilla are eyeing a place in the Champions League, whilst Barca are keen to extend their lead at the top of La Liga table.





Barcelona hammered Sevilla last month when the two teams met in the Copa del Rey and no doubt, they want to get their revenge.





The Catalans have struggled in the last few matches and they come up against a Sevilla side in fine form.





This match could go either way but we reckon Barca will bag all three points with a narrow victory.





Prediction: Sevilla 1-2Barcelona.





See more tips below.





ES1 (16:30) Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin -1





EPL (18:00) Newcastle v Huddersfield -1





ENC (18:00) Leeds v Bolton -1





SCP (18:00) Hearts v St. Mirren -1





FR1(19:00) PSG v Nimes -1





ES1 (20:15) Sevilla v Barcelona -2





DE1 (20:30) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Nurnberg-1





NL1 (20:30) Utrecht v Excelsior -1





CH1 (20:30) Xamax v Basel -2





IT1 (21:30) Frosinone v Roma-2



