Check out our tips on Manchester United v Liverpool and 13 games played today where you can make good money

Sunday, February 24, 2018-

All eyes will be at Old Trafford today when Manchester United locks horns with bitter rivals Liverpool in a Premier League clash.





This is a high stake game with the hosts chasing top-four and the visitors bidding for a first top-flight title since 1990.

The two clubs have won 38 league titles between them, and Liverpool's hopes of adding another to that tally could hinge on how they fare at the Theatre of dreams.



Head to Head









Liverpool have lost seven and only won one of their last nine visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League, with that victory coming in March 2014.





Despite being a traditionally high-octane affair, there has not been a single red card in the last seven Premier League editions of this fixture.





Prediction: Man United 1-Liverpool 1

This is a game which really could go either way, with United in the better form but coming up against a Liverpool side that has been grinding out results when needed all season.









If Solskjaer tries to attack Liverpool then we could be in for goals at both ends, but it might be that the damage a defeat would cause overrides the attacking instincts of both teams. Hence we call it a scoring draw. Go Here>>> Hence we call it a scoring draw.

See more tips below.





NL1(14:15) Den Haag v Ajax -2





SCP(15:00) Hamilton v Rangers-2





EPL(17:00) Arsenal v Southampton-1





EPL(17:00) Manchester United v Liverpool -1x





NL1 (16:30) PSV v Feyenoord – 1





FR1 (17:00) Toulouse v Caen -1





IT1 (17:00) Bologna v Juventus -2





CH1(18:00) FC Thun v Grasshopper -1









SCP(18:00) Celtic v Motherwell -1





ES1(18:15) A. Madrid v Villarreal -1





TR1(19:00) Galatasaray v Akhisar Belediye -1





Carabao Cup (19:30) Chelsea v Manchester City -2





BE1(20:00) Genk v Antwerp -1





ES1(21:45) Levante v Real Madrid -2



