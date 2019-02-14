Check out our tips on Bate Borisov vs Arsenal and 8 games played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Arsenal take on Bate Borisov tonight in the first leg  of their Europa League last 32 tie looking to register a third victory over the Belarusian champions in a space of 18 months.

BATE have not played a competitive game since the end of the group stages due to their new domestic campaign not starting until March.

The two teams were drawn against each other for last season's group stages, and Arsenal prevailed in each encounter and scored a total of 10 goals.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is not taking chances and we expect him to select a strong team for the trip to Belarus.

The Gunners will want this tie wrapped up before the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium, and they have the firepower to put the game out of BATE's reach.

Prediction: Bate 1-4 Arsenal

See more tips below.

EEL (20:55) Bate v Arsenal-2and over 2.5

EEL (20:55) Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen –x2

EEL (20:55) Lazio v Sevilla -1

EEL (20:55) Olympiakos Piraeus v Dynamo Kiev -1

EEL (20:55) Rapid Venna v Inter Milan -2

EEL (22:00) FC Zurich v Napoli-2

EEL (22:00) Malmo v Chelsea -2

EEL (22:00) Sporting CP v Villarreal -1x

Good Luck.

   

