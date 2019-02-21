Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 -

The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit in order to progress to the next round.





BATE shocked Arsenal last week in Belarus and could reach the last 16 of a European competition for the first time in their history if they avoid defeat tonight at the Emirates Stadium.





Head to Head.





Tonight's match will represent the fourth competitive meeting between these clubs in the space of 18 months.





BATE's success last week came as a huge surprise with Arsenal having registered 4-2 and 6-0 victories during the group stages last season.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Bate Borisov





This is a must win match for Arsenal to ease the mounting pressure on manager Unai Emery and we reckon the Gunners will get the result they need to progress.





