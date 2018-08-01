Check our tips on Schalke v Manchester City Champions League clash and games played today where you can make good money.

Wednesday, February 20, 2019- Manchester City

continue their quest for an unprecedented quadruple when they play Schalke 04 in the first leg of their champions League last-16 tie tonight.





The Citizens are top of the Premier League, into the last eight of the FA Cup and have an EFL Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to later this week, but all focus now is on the elite competition. Go Here>>>





Man City are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games against German opposition and were handed a favorable last-16 tie as Schalke have been poor this season and tend to struggle at this stage of the competition. Go Here>>>





Pep Guardiola’s men aim to get their job done in the first leg and we are positive that the Catalan tactician is going to field the best possible side against die Knappen.

We call 3-1 win for Ma City.









See more tips below.





CYC (17:00) AEL Limassol v Ermis -1





BU1 (18:00) Vitosha Bistritsa v Levski Sofia -2





CYC (19:00) Doxa Katokopias v Apoel-2





EEL (20:00) Sevilla v Lazio -1





SCC (22:45) Rangers v Kilmarnock -1





ENC (22:45) Derby v Millwall -1





ECL (23:00) Atletico Madrid v Juventus-x2





ECL (23:00) Schalke v Manchester City -2





FR1 (23:00) PSG v Montpellier -1



