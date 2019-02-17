Check our tips on Real Madrid v Girona and 11 games played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, February 17, 2019-

A resurgent Real Madrid side takes on struggling Girona today looking to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona.





The Los Blancos extended their winning run in La Liga to five games with their 3-1 win over rivals Atletico Madrid and at the moment, they look unstoppable. Go Here>>>





With Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Vinicious Junior firing in all cylinders, Girona, who suffered a shock 2-0 loss at home to rock-bottom Huesca, should expect another thumping today.





Prediction: Real Madrid 3: Girona Go Here>>>





See more tips below.





ES1(14:00) Real Madrid v Girona -1 and over 2.5





NL1(14:15) Ajax v NAC Breda –over 3.5





NL1(16:30) Groningen v Feyenoord -2





FR1(17:00) Bordeaux v Toulouse -1 Go Here>>>





CH1(18:00) Basel v Sion -1





CH1(18:00) Young Boys v Zurich -1





ES1(18:15) Valencia v Espanyol -1





ATC(18:20) Neustad v Red Bull Salzburg -2





IT1(20:00) Inter v Sampdoria -1





IT1(22:30) Napoli v Torino -1





ES1(22:45) Betis v D. Alaves -1 Go Here>>>



