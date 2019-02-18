Check our tips on Chelsea v Manchester United FA Cup clash and 10 games played today where you can make good money.

Monday, February 18, 2019 - Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat to Manchester City last week when they host Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round tonight.





The Blues edged out the Red Devils 1-0 at Wembley in last season's final to lift the famous trophy for an eighth time, but both sides are now under new management and it is the Red Devils who are in a better overall form.





Head to Head





This will be the 14th time that these two sides have met in the FA Cup.





Chelsea have won in each of the last four and could become the first side to win five successive ties against United.





In all competitions, United have won just two of their last 22 away games against the Blues, failing to win any of their last nine, including a 2-2 draw three months ago when Barkley scored in the final seconds of the match.





Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

The Red Devils are in rich vein of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but without Athony Martial and Jesse Lingard, both out through injury, United will struggle going forward.

Besides, Chelsea play better at home and we expect Sarri’s charges to progress to the last 16 of the FA Cup with a slim victory tonight.





See more tips below.





