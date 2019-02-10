Cheap Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI forgives the man she called a community husband after he bought her a bottle of Moet (PHOTO)

Sunday, February 10, 2019

-Last year, Citizen TV’s anchor, Lillian Muli, exposed her wealthy Kisii baby daddy, Jared Nevaton, and embarrassed him on social media, calling him a community husband.





The controversial screen siren revealed that Jared had multiple sex partners and put it clear their much hyped affair was over.





She even told Kenyans to stop associating her with the wealthy businessman.





However, the gorgeous Kamba screen siren has forgiven Jared, the man she called a community husband after he bought her a bottle of Moet.





She posted photo of the expensive Moet on her Instagram page and revealed she had forgiven Jared saying,” How Bae says sorry...Apology accepted “





These TV girls though, LOL!!!!







