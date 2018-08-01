CCTV footage reveals the face of the AL SHABAAB terrorist behind Latema Road explosion, Do you know this bastard? (VIDEO).

, , , , 06:46

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - Detectives investigating the explosion that happened along Latema Road in Nairobi’s CBD a few weeks ago are appealing to the public to help them nab this man of Somali origin who is suspected to be the mastermind.

He is the one suspected to have handed over a luggage containing an explosive to a trolley pusher.

‘Do you know this idiot?

Watch the CCTV footage released by detectives.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Love Triangle Causes Husband to do the Unthinkable…

Emmanuel* loved his wife to bits. Their five-year marriage was relatively okay and it lacked the necessary spark it had in the first two y...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno