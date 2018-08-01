CCTV footage reveals the face of the AL SHABAAB terrorist behind Latema Road explosion, Do you know this bastard? (VIDEO).

- Detectives investigating the explosion that happened along Latema Road in Nairobi’s CBD a few weeks ago are appealing to the public to help them nab this man of Somali origin who is suspected to be the mastermind.





He is the one suspected to have handed over a luggage containing an explosive to a trolley pusher.





‘Do you know this idiot?





Watch the CCTV footage released by detectives.





DCI Detectives investigating the Latema Road Explosion are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the person circled in the video posted below. Kindly report to @DCI_Kenya Headquarters or Call 0729999988. pic.twitter.com/bI0prcNx5E February 13, 2019