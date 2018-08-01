CBK Governor, PATRICK NJOROGE, blames MARAGA’s Judiciary for failing to convict those who looted sh 14.9 billion from Chase Bank

Monday February 18, 2019 - Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Patrick Njoroge, has blamed the Judiciary for failing to convict all those individuals who were involved in the collapse of Chase Bank in 2015.





Addressing journalists on Monday, Njoroge said the wheels of justice are grinding slowly on the case where CBK sued former Chase Bank Chairman, Zafrullah Khan, and a number of Directors.





“The integrity of the banking sector in Kenya is solid.”





“You must appreciate the work done since 2015.”





“That particular case has been in court long enough.”





“The wheels of justice are painfully slow, but we believe justice will prevail,’’ Njoroge said.

Njoroge was at pains to explain to journalists why Khan was still a board member at Rafiki Microfinance despite an audit report by Deloite describing him as the chief architect in the dubious loan scam that saw Chase Bank sent into receivership and subsequent buyout.





Besides chairing the Board of Directors at Rafiki Microfinance Bank, Khan is a member of the advisory board at United States International University’s (USIU) Chandaria School of Business, Chairman of Boards of Directors at Genghis Capital and Orchid Capital.





Njoroge said he has written a letter to those entities where Khan is a board member and requested them to remove him over integrity related issues.



