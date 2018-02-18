Caught on Camera! ‘Spider-man’ breaking into apartments in Kilimani exposed (VIDEO)

Monday, February 18, 2018 - Police are hunting down for a burglar who has been breaking into apartments in Kilimani and stealing money, electronics and jewelry.





From the CCTV footage released by police, the thief, who has been dubbed as ‘Spider-man’ can be seen scaling walls and then advances from floor to floor armed with just a backpack.





Residents have been finding their houses broken into and their valuables stolen thus raising alarm.





It was until the CCTV footage in the apartments was reviewed that the management got to know about the burglar.





Kilimani OCPD, Michael Muchiri, says security patrols in the area have been beefed up adding that “it’s going to be only a matter of time before we catch up with this young man.”





Watch the video below.







