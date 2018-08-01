Cashier Job in Kenya

Cashier

 Location: Kisumu
Nature of Work: Full time
Responsibilities
·         Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude.
·         Handle cash transactions from customers using cash registers
·         Collect payment
·         Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets
·         Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
·         Greet customers when entering or leaving establishments
·         Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
·         Keep reports of transactions
·         Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction
Qualifications
·         Previous work experience as a cashier
·         Strong communication and time management skills
·         Attention to detail and mathematical skills
·         Customer satisfaction-oriented
·         Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
·         Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
·         Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required.
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV only to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

