Cashier Job in Kenya

Cashier



Location: Kisumu

Nature of Work: Full time

Responsibilities

· Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude.

· Handle cash transactions from customers using cash registers

· Collect payment

· Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets

· Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information

· Greet customers when entering or leaving establishments

· Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas

· Keep reports of transactions

· Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction

Qualifications

· Previous work experience as a cashier

· Strong communication and time management skills

· Attention to detail and mathematical skills

· Customer satisfaction-oriented

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

· Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV only to jobs@britesmanagement.com