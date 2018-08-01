Cashier Job in Kenya

Cashier Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 01:09
Cashier
Location: Kisumu
Nature of Work: Full time
Responsibilities
· Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude.
· Handle cash transactions from customers using cash registers
· Collect payment
· Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets
· Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
· Greet customers when entering or leaving establishments
· Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
· Keep reports of transactions
· Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction
Qualifications
· Previous work experience as a cashier
· Strong communication and time management skills
· Attention to detail and mathematical skills
· Customer satisfaction-oriented
· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
· Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
· Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required.
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV only to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.