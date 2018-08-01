Cash Collector Job in Kenya

Cash Collector Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 01:33
Cash Collector
REFERENCE CC 2019
Profile Introduction
Our client, an International Company, dealing with the provision of solutions in energy, healthcare, transportation and finance is seeking to recruit a Cash Collector
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Course majoring in finance
· 3+ years’ experience in Debt Collection.
· Experience of work with multiple teams (Experience with multiple East Africa countries added advantage)
· Sound computer skills: Excel is required
Responsibilities
Collections
· Build relationships with customers aimed at enabling timely payment, issue resolution and building compliant processes
· Customer contact for early collection, escalation and resolution to ensure collection per payment terms
· Resolve customer inquiries promptly & accurately, by understanding customer market & needs
· Proactively and timely partner with P&L, finance & operations teams to drive past dues reduction
· Support prompt customer resolution of issues; proactively raise customer disputes, initiate escalations and follow up on snag for timely resolution
· Manage assigned portfolio and set collections targets including review of client data, patterns and key trends
· Proactive follow up on timely and accurate cash application through provision of support
· Delivery of manual customer invoices and dispatch of statements
· Identify and log customer complaints, disputes in the system
· Be responsible for customer financial order approval/releases (if needed), by balancing the needs of the customer with the financial realities of their liquidity
· Have a controllership overview of the dunning cycle/letters
· Deposit/Banking of customer cheques where the need arises
· Support Cash Application team gathering payment details from customer and reconcile account if needed.
· Accomplish all responsibilities in line with Organization’s compliance and integrity requirements Reporting, Metrics + Op. Mech.
· Ensure completeness of documentation and weekly visibility of collectible and non-collectible AR
· Track all non-collectibles, initiate dispute tracking where applicable and provide accurate/complete details
· Escalate all accounts with payment risk and follow up for appropriate actions
· Publish weekly AR status and quarterly trends by customers as well as cash forecasts
· Drive consistent metric definitions & process for measurement across all platforms
Leadership + Controllership
· Ensure compliance/adherence to Global Enterprise Standards & Controllership guidelines
· Coordinate O2C and WCS teams, Organization businesses, Controllership & Compliance teams
Competencies
· Ability to influence & work collaboratively with matrixed teams
· Strong communicator, building relationships with internal partners & external customers
· Knowledge of business revenue recognition and Controllership policies
· Willingness to drive issue resolution & manage escalations
· Ability to deal effectively with rapid & changing priorities
· Good communications skills to manage stakeholder expectations
· Ability to adapt quickly to changes
How to Apply
If you are qualified and up to the challenge send your Resume and Cover Letter to vacancies@stratostaff.co.ke by 22nd February 2019. Please note that only qualified candidates will be contacted.