Cash Collector Job in Kenya

Our client, an International Company, dealing with the provision of solutions in energy, healthcare, transportation and finance is seeking to recruit a Cash Collector

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Course majoring in finance

· 3+ years’ experience in Debt Collection.

· Experience of work with multiple teams (Experience with multiple East Africa countries added advantage)

· Sound computer skills: Excel is required

· Build relationships with customers aimed at enabling timely payment, issue resolution and building compliant processes

· Customer contact for early collection, escalation and resolution to ensure collection per payment terms

· Resolve customer inquiries promptly & accurately, by understanding customer market & needs

· Proactively and timely partner with P&L, finance & operations teams to drive past dues reduction

· Support prompt customer resolution of issues; proactively raise customer disputes, initiate escalations and follow up on snag for timely resolution

· Manage assigned portfolio and set collections targets including review of client data, patterns and key trends

· Proactive follow up on timely and accurate cash application through provision of support

· Delivery of manual customer invoices and dispatch of statements

· Identify and log customer complaints, disputes in the system

· Be responsible for customer financial order approval/releases (if needed), by balancing the needs of the customer with the financial realities of their liquidity

· Have a controllership overview of the dunning cycle/letters

· Deposit/Banking of customer cheques where the need arises

· Support Cash Application team gathering payment details from customer and reconcile account if needed.

· Accomplish all responsibilities in line with Organization’s compliance and integrity requirements Reporting, Metrics + Op. Mech.

· Ensure completeness of documentation and weekly visibility of collectible and non-collectible AR

· Track all non-collectibles, initiate dispute tracking where applicable and provide accurate/complete details

· Escalate all accounts with payment risk and follow up for appropriate actions

· Publish weekly AR status and quarterly trends by customers as well as cash forecasts

· Drive consistent metric definitions & process for measurement across all platforms

· Ensure compliance/adherence to Global Enterprise Standards & Controllership guidelines

· Coordinate O2C and WCS teams, Organization businesses, Controllership & Compliance teams

· Ability to influence & work collaboratively with matrixed teams

· Strong communicator, building relationships with internal partners & external customers

· Knowledge of business revenue recognition and Controllership policies

· Willingness to drive issue resolution & manage escalations

· Ability to deal effectively with rapid & changing priorities

· Good communications skills to manage stakeholder expectations

· Ability to adapt quickly to changes

