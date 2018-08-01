Cash Collector Job in Kenya

Cash Collector

 REFERENCE CC 2019
Profile Introduction
Our client, an International Company, dealing with the provision of solutions in energy, healthcare, transportation and finance is seeking to recruit a Cash Collector
Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s Degree in Business Course majoring in finance
·         3+ years’ experience in Debt Collection.
·         Experience of work with multiple teams (Experience with multiple East Africa countries added advantage)
·         Sound computer skills: Excel is required
Responsibilities
 Collections
·         Build relationships with customers aimed at enabling timely payment, issue resolution and building compliant processes
·         Customer contact for early collection, escalation and resolution to ensure collection per payment terms
·         Resolve customer inquiries promptly & accurately, by understanding customer market & needs
·         Proactively and timely partner with P&L, finance & operations teams to drive past dues reduction
·         Support prompt customer resolution of issues; proactively raise customer disputes, initiate escalations and follow up on snag for timely resolution
·         Manage assigned portfolio and set collections targets including review of client data, patterns and key trends
·         Proactive follow up on timely and accurate cash application through provision of support
·         Delivery of manual customer invoices and dispatch of statements
·         Identify and log customer complaints, disputes in the system
·         Be responsible for customer financial order approval/releases (if needed), by balancing the needs of the customer with the financial realities of their liquidity
·         Have a controllership overview of the dunning cycle/letters
·         Deposit/Banking of customer cheques where the need arises
·         Support Cash Application team gathering payment details from customer and reconcile account if needed.
·         Accomplish all responsibilities in line with Organization’s compliance and integrity requirements Reporting, Metrics + Op. Mech.
·         Ensure completeness of documentation and weekly visibility of collectible and non-collectible AR
·         Track all non-collectibles, initiate dispute tracking where applicable and provide accurate/complete details
·         Escalate all accounts with payment risk and follow up for appropriate actions
·         Publish weekly AR status and quarterly trends by customers as well as cash forecasts
·         Drive consistent metric definitions & process for measurement across all platforms
 Leadership + Controllership
·         Ensure compliance/adherence to Global Enterprise Standards & Controllership guidelines
·         Coordinate O2C and WCS teams, Organization businesses, Controllership & Compliance teams
Competencies
·         Ability to influence & work collaboratively with matrixed teams
·         Strong communicator, building relationships with internal partners & external customers
·         Knowledge of business revenue recognition and Controllership policies
·         Willingness to drive issue resolution & manage escalations
·         Ability to deal effectively with rapid & changing priorities
·         Good communications skills to manage stakeholder expectations
·         Ability to adapt quickly to changes
How to Apply
If you are qualified and up to the challenge send your Resume and Cover Letter to vacancies@stratostaff.co.ke by 22nd February 2019. Please note that only qualified candidates will be contacted.

   

