CAROLINE MWATHA was a cold blooded killer disguised as human rights defender - See how she killed and mutilated her own son? Hii ni unyama kabisa

Friday February 15, 2019 - An autopsy that was done on the body of human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha, at Umash Funeral Home has revealed damning things about the so called ‘human rights defender’.





According to post mortem results, Mwatha died as a result of a botched abortion conducted at a backstreet clinic in Dandora.





The results have exposed the late Mwatha to the core - from a human rights defender who was always at the forefront fighting against extrajudicial killings by the police, to a cold-blooded killer herself.





So cold that she forcefully tried to exterminate a six month old male foetus from her womb before she died.





“Unfortunately, I think somebody mistreated the foetus (male); it has no left upper limb, it has no brain because it has been sucked out, and there is a lot of blood in the abdominal cavity.”





“The foetus was actually in the abdominal cavity, the uterus because had been perforated at the back and this led to bleeding,” Dr. Ndegwa intimated.





According to the Constitution of Kenya 2010, life begins at conception and no one has a right to take that life away like what Caroline Mwatha did, unless of course her life was at risk based on the recommendation of a qualified doctor which was not the case.



