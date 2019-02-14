CAROLINE MWATHA OCHIENG died while procuring an abortion and she was not killed by Police– Government pathologist states

Thursday February 14, 2019

-A post- mortem conducted on Caroline Mwatha Ochieng’s body shows that she died while procuring an abortion.





Addressing the media at Umash Funeral Home where the autopsy was conducted, Dr. Peter Ndegwa, said Ms Mwatha, a human rights defender, was “about 5 to 6 months pregnant with a male foetus.”





Dr Ndegwa, who performed the postmortem with other independent pathologists, said Mwatha’s uterus was badly ruptured resulting in excessive bleeding.





“Unfortunately, I think somebody mistreated the foetus; it has no left upper limb, it has no brain because it has been sucked out, and there is a lot of blood in abdominal cavity. The foetus was actually in the abdominal foetus, it had come out the uterus because the uterus had been perforated at the back and this led to bleeding,” Dr Ndegwa stated.





“We also found some needle puncture marks on the right cubital fossa meaning that there was some medical intervention somewhere; and we have taken some test specimen to see what kind of medicine was injected,” Dr Ndegwa added.





The pathologist concluded by saying that the deceased had no other physical injuries – besides the needle marks — on the body, ruling out any signs of struggle in the events leading to her death.



