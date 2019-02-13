Caption this PHOTO that is going viral on social media! What do you think is going on here? (LOOK)

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - This photo is going viral on social media for obvious reasons.

From the photo, there is a man resting his arm on a lady’s shoulders while seated in what looks like a public park.

Behind them, there is another lady with a boulder on her hand ready to launch.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words so we will leave it here.

What do you think is going on?
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

