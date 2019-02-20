Caption this photo of UHURU exchanging pleasantries with RAILA as DP RUTO looks on from a distance.

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

-

This moment was captured in Kisii where President Uhuru, Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, DP Ruto and other leaders converged to witness the opening of Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.





From the photo, Uhuru and Raila are seen exchanging pleasantries as DP Ruto looks from a distance.





What do you think is going on in DP Ruto's mind?





Well, as they say a picture is worth a thousand words.





Check out the photo in full below.







