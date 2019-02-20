Call me empress! Citizen TV’s LILIAN MULI says as she flaunts her 8-month-old Dreadlocks (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, February 20, 2019- Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has stunned her followers after she unleashed her 8-month old dreadlocks.





The mother of one, who is known to wear expensive weaves from Brazil and China, has been growing dreadlocks for the last months and she will soon go natural.





While sharing the photos on Instagram she wrote:

“How many of you knew I have sisterlocks??? Yup Empress number one. Proud of my sister locks journey.





“Can’t wait to finally rock my own hair but only when the locks get to shoulder length. Sister locks…share with me your journey with yours if you wear sister locks,”





Check out the photos below.



