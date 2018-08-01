Boychild under siege! See how this Slay Queen embarrassed her boyfriend during Valentine’s Day date (WATCH)

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - This poor guy refused to attend the men’s global conference slated for February 14th to take his girlfriend out on Valentine’s Day but ended up regretting.





Despite going out of his way and getting his slay queen girlfriend some flowers, the lady was not impressed.





She told the poor guy off bragging about how several rich men are wooing her before she stormed from the date leaving the guy embarrassed.



