BONIFACE MWANGI reveals why KALONZO has been bootlicking UHURU like a fool even more than a sycophant - He is also a thief like RUTO!

Thursday February 14, 2019 - Celebrated human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has revealed the reason why Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has been defending President Uhuru Kenyatta like never before.





Over the last few months, Kalonzo has been supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta even requesting to be his Mtu wa Mkono (errand boy).





But according to Mwangi, Kalonzo is endearing himself to the President because he knows he is a patented land grabber like Deputy President William Ruto.





Mwangi said Kalonzo, who is considered one of the front-runners in the race for Presidency in 2022, has been linked to the grabbing of a piece of land that belongs to the National Youth Service (NYS).

The 500-acre piece of land was grabbed by Kalonzo during the Nyayo era and last year Uhuru directed that the land be repossessed but NASA leader, Raila Odinga, intervened and saved Kalonzo,





Mwangi said that Kalonzo wants to be protected by the Head of State because he knows he grabbed that piece of land.





“One of the reasons Kalonzo Musyoka is worshipping Uhuru Kenyatta is because he doesn't want to lose the land he stole from NYS,” Mwangi said on Thursday.



