Bitterness will be RUTO biggest waterloo in 2022; he either sacks the following people or forget the 2022 Presidency-JOSHUA KUTUNY now tells RUTO point blank
Sunday February 17, 2019-Cherangany Member of Parliament, Joshua Kutuny, has warned that Deputy President William Ruto's bitter advisers may jeopardize his chances of becoming President in 2022.
This is after named his advisers ahead of the 2022 General Elections where he intends to run for the Presidency on Jubilee Party ticket.
"Advisers filled with bitterness will destroy Ruto’s chances for 2022. I hope the new team will change tact, but unfortunately, most are still driven by bitterness. If people driven by discontent advise you, they will also want to settle scores," Kutuny said.
"One big mistake was failing to change tact immediately when Uhuru was sworn in and present an image of a Presidential candidate. He should know politics is dynamic and the friends you have today will not necessarily be your friends tomorrow," stated Kutuny.