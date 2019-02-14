BILLIAN OJIWA takes his feminist wife, NERIMA WAKO, for a Valentines vacation after going to hiding because of marital stress (PHOTO).

Thursday, February 14, 2019

- Kanu Youth Congress Chairman, Billian Ojiwa, has been forced to take his feminist wife, Nerima Wako, for a Valentines vacation days after he went into hiding and resurfaced 4 days later.





Nerima had gone to report Billian to her parents after a misunderstanding and he made a stupid decision of following her so that they can iron out their differences.





However, the heat was too much, forcing him to storm out and go into hiding.





Nerima reported that her husband had gone missing but he resurfaced 4 days later and claimed that he had gone to a park in Karen to meditate.





The two have been married for less than a year.





Here is Billian enjoying a valentine vacation with his feminist wife.





The two looked bored though, LOL!!!!.