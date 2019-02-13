BETTY KYALLO introduces her stunning youngest sister who just turned 18 and men cannot keep calm (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - K24 presenter, Betty Kyallo, introduced her youngest sister, Gloria Kyallo, who just turned 18 and she is such a beauty.





Taking to Instagram, Betty shared her photos with the caption:





“She’s 18 my little sis Gloria Kyallo can now vote, drive still can’t go out but she’s some sort of grownup! I love you, sweetheart, sooooo much.





“I wish you all the best in becoming an adult... it’s not easy but if Mercy Kyallo and I have done it then you’ll be ok. Happy birthday my angel! Ebu Team BK Show her some love!”





Thirsty men trooped her Instagram page with hilarious comments and we have sampled a few.





See her photos and comments below.