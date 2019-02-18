Barrack Obama’s daughter MALIA flaunts her sexy curves as she sips Champagne in a Pool Party (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Photos 06:58
Monday, February 18, 2019- Former US President, Barrack Obama’s first daughter, Malia, is currently holiday in Miami and was over the weekend spotted hanging out with her friends at a Beach pool party.
The 20-year-old flaunted her sexy curves in black swimsuit as she sunbathed with close friends at the exclusive five-star hotel.
She was also spotted enjoying a bottle of Whispering Angel rosé Champagne.
Check out the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
