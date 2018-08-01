BALALA denies that any of his four homes were raided by EACC and says he will sue the media for defamation! I am as clean as UHURU

Friday February 15, 2019 - Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, has dismissed claims that his homes were raided by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives over a Sh 100 million contract that he awarded to a local firm.





Sharing this with Kenyans on social media on Friday, Balala rubbished these claims and said he has instructed his legal team to sue the media for defamation.





The reported on Friday that EACC sleuths raided his homes in Nairobi, Mombasa and Vipingo in Kilifi where they allegedly recovered crucial documents.





The CS was reportedly being probed for single-sourcing a tender from a local company for an expo at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi.





“No raids have taken place at my house as claimed by The Standard Newspaper today, the journalist was aware prior to publishing the report of the same. My legal team is handling the matter,” Balala tweeted.





The Gideon Moi owned media house had indicated that EACC Director for Investigations, Abdi Mohamud, directed Balala to appear before the corruption watchdog over the scam.



