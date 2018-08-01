Back to sender! Angry UHURU now rejects an apology from Somalia after it auctioned Kenya’s gas and oil blocks in Indian Ocean

Friday February 22, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has rubbished Somalia's response over a portion of oil blocks whose ownership has brought a dispute between the two countries.





Speaking during a Cabinet meeting yesterday; Uhuru was adamant that his Government would not give up any part of the area in question.





The Government’s position was restated by Foreign Affairs CS, Monica Juma , who said that Somalia's statement was unsubstantive and was waiting for a response that meets the minimum threshold.





“From February 9th to date is an inordinately long time to get the response we want. It is the reason we called our Ambassador ( Lucas Tumbo ) for more consultations in Nairobi,” the CS lamented.





“Kenya’s position over this matter is inevitable and we shall not cede even an inch of our territory to anyone,” she added.



