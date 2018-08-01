Back to sender! Angry UHURU now rejects an apology from Somalia after it auctioned Kenya’s gas and oil blocks in Indian Ocean

Back to sender! Angry UHURU now rejects an apology from Somalia after it auctioned Kenya’s gas and oil blocks in Indian OceanNews 03:52
Friday February 22, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has rubbished Somalia's response over a portion of oil blocks whose ownership has brought a dispute between the two countries.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting yesterday; Uhuru was adamant that his Government would not give up any part of the area in question.
The Government’s position was restated by Foreign Affairs CS, Monica Juma, who said that Somalia's statement was unsubstantive and was waiting for a response that meets the minimum threshold.
“From February 9th to date is an inordinately long time to get the response we want. It is the reason we called our Ambassador (Lucas Tumbo) for more consultations in Nairobi,” the CS lamented.
“Kenya’s position over this matter is inevitable and we shall not cede even an inch of our territory to anyone,” she added.
