Arrest me and jail me if I am guilty of stealing from the public - UHURU tells DCI, EACC and DPP as he throws his No.2, RUTO, under the bus

Thursday February 21, 2019 - President has declared total war against corruption in a move to stem graft out of Kenya.





Speaking in Kisii yesterday, Uhuru directed investigative agencies, among them the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to do their job without any fear or favour and bring the culprits of corruption to book.





The Head of State noted that there would be no sacred cows this time in the war against corruption.





He even dared them that if he was found guilty of corruption, he was ready to serve a jail term and challenged Deputy President William Ruto and all Government officials to give similar assurances.





"I will fight corruption by all means possible and I do not care what they say. I am ready to be jailed if I am personally found guilty of corruption," declared Uhuru.





At the same time, the President cautioned corrupt CSs that they will be personally held responsible of caught over corruption.



