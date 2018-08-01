Are you an account holder at DTB Bank? Well, should you take your cash and run? It is an AL SHABAAB bank and it facilitated the DusitD2 attack

- The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, put several banks on notice on Monday, among them Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) for facilitating terrorists and terrorism in the country.





Appearing before Parliament, Haji revealed that Ksh34.7 Million was withdrawn from DTB Bank and wired to Syria and Jilib in Somalia - the headquarters of terrorist group Al Shabaab.





He noted that the money was the one used to finance the Riverside attack that occurred in January.





“This money was going to Jilib, the headquarters of Al-Shabaab.”





“We are not penalising this bank but protecting it by charging the manager.”





“There are certain issues that cannot be said here,” Haji said while responding a question by Baringo North MP, William Cheptumo, who sought to know why DTB’s Eastleigh Branch Manager, Sophia Njoki Mbogo , had been charged with aiding terrorism.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Senior Public Prosecutor, Dorcas Oduor, who accompanied DPP Haji to Parliament yesterday.





“We have evidence showing that some of this money was going to Syria and Somalia.”





“What would you be investing in Somalia using clean cash?”





“Looking at what happened in Dusit D2, a customer who was withdrawing Ksh400,000 per month suddenly takes Sh5 million in cash and loaded in a sack.”





“As a manager, you ought to have raised concern and reported to the Financial Reporting Centre,” she explained.



