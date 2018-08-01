Are Nyayo House torture chambers back? Are UHURU and RAILA returning the country to the dark old days of MOI? See what is happening

Thursday February 14, 2019 - Nairobi County residents are complaining about something fishy that is happening inside and outside Nyayo House.





It all started after last month's terrorist attack at DusitD2 where 21 people were slaughtered by Al Shabaab terrorists.





A mole has intimated that the Administration Police manning the building are harassing, arresting and demanding bribes of up to Sh5, 000 from desperate members of the public.





The officers threaten to prefer idling and terrorism linked charges for those they arrest.





Those who fail to give out the bribe are locked in GK vehicles and driven around town.





The most affected are members of the Somali community, who are now appealing to the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, to intervene and save them from the incessant demands for cash.





One resident identified as Mohamed Noor says he was forced to part with Sh 6,000 shillings after the AP officers threatened to accuse him of being a terrorist who was planning to bomb GPO building and Nyayo House.





“I am a victim and I am appealing to Inspector General of Police to intervene and make sure those officers are arrested over corruption,” Noor told journalists on Thursday.



