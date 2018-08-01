ANNE WAIGURU vows to ensure JOSEPHINE KABURA is jailed for many years for lying about NYS scandal as she blames EACC for cover up

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Kirinyaga County Governor, Miss Anne Waiguru, has accused the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of laxity in prosecuting suspects of the Sh798 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





In particular, Waiguru asked the EACC to investigate the main suspect, Josephine Kabura, who linked her to the infamous scandal.





Waiguru said EACC has been trying to cover it up and urged them to make public the findings of Kabura’s affidavit.





Kabura filed an affidavit in 2015 claiming that she was working for Waiguru, who was then Devolution Cabinet Secretary





Kabura said the Governor introduced her to senior NYS officials who would help in the tendering process





But according to Waiguru, Kabura was lying to the public and she now wants the EACC to make Kabura’s affidavit public.





“ My sixth letter to EACC and second DPP requesting them to make public the findings of the Kabura affidavit. Three years have lapsed. Who was behind Kabura lies; who wrote the affidavit; who distributed it; and why? To whom did the Kabura money actually go? Any action being taken?" Waiguru posed.





She said Kabura’s lies damaged her reputation and she wants Kenyans to know the truth about the scandal.



