All girls are scum! Heartbroken man says as he narrates how his girlfriend dumped him a day after he bought her an iPhone (LOOK)

, , , 03:12

Sunday, February 17, 2019-This guy has narrated how his girlfriend of 18 months broke up with him a day after he bought her an iPhone.

From the screenshots of their chats, the lady instigated the break up barely 24-hours after getting the iPhone claiming that the guy did not post her photo on social media on Valentine’s Day.

See the conversation below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband has b...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno