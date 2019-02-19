AKOTHEE may be taking hard drugs as ALAI said, See the latest VIDEO that she has posted, Lord Jesus.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Videos 01:44
Wednesday, February 20, 2019-Controversial singer, Akothee, may be taking hard drugs as Robert Alai said sometime back.
The singer has been courting controversy on social media for the last 5 days and if this latest video is anything to go by, she needs to be admitted to a rehab.
We may be condemning her yet she is suffering from drug addiction and needs instant help.
Watch this latest crazy video she posted.
