AKOTHEE irritates Kenyans more with another crazy VIDEO as she goes NAKED and shares the madness online (WATCH)

- Akothee has been the talk of social media after she got ratchet during a performance at the coast over the weekend.





The controversial singer spread her legs wide open and almost showed her private privates to the revelers.





Kenyans from all walks of life have condemned Akothee after the ratchet photos surfaced online but she seems unmoved.





The aging single mother of 5 posted another video goofing around half naked as a message to those criticizing her that she won’t stop the madness anytime soon.





Watch it.



