AKOTHEE gets ratchet on stage like cheap River-Road strippers, this aging woman is really desperate for attention(VIRAL PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 17, 2019

-Controversial singer, Akothee, has caused commotion on social media after photos of her getting ratchet on stage spread online like bushfire.





In the photos, the singer is seen entertaining men while half naked and pulling crazy dance moves like those cheap strippers you see in down-town Nairobi night clubs.





Kenyans took to social media and criticized Akothee for being a bad role model to young girls and desperately looking for attention by pulling crazy and shameful stunts.





Blogger Robert Alai was among those who attacked Akothee, calling her a pig and a disgrace to the society.