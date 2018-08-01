Aki wewee, usiwachilie, sukuma yote ndani - My wife told a strange man in our bedroom

Mimi, watu huniogopa, kwanza wanawake. Nawezalima mtu hadi aombe maji ya kunywa. Even my wife fears me, but I don’t know what happened that she ended up making me look like a foolish little boy.





January ikianza mimi nilibaki Mashambani nikamruhusu bibi yangu arudi Nairobi kwa shughuli za kikazi. I told her to take our children to school as I wait for transportation charges to be lowered to normal rates. One day after she arrived in Nairobi, my boss told me to rush to the city and order supplies for the office. I hurriedly dressed up and started the journey to Nairobi. But even before I started the journey, I tried to call my wife but her phone remained unreached. I arrived in Nairobi at 10pm and took a taxi to my house in Kasarani. I a arrived at 10.23 pm.





What made me curious was the lights I saw in my bedroom and the unfamiliar voice of a man. Before I opened the door, I decided to go straight to my bedroom window to see who was talking. "Aki wewee, usiwachilie, sukuma yote ndani," I heard my wife say. I could not believe what hit my ears. I moved closer to get a clear definition of what was happening in the house. ”Tingisha hivi, wacha nimalize,” a strange male voice rushed through my ears. I started shaking. I couldn't help but started shouting, to inquire who was in the house. Immediately they heard commotion they scattered. I moved swiftly and tried to close the door, only for a huge man whose threatening face face I couldn't stand to emerge issuing threats. "Ukiniguza utaona," he barked at me.





Since I could not manage to fight the beast, I gave him way. He left me sunk in the couch where I broke into sobs. "Kesho naenda,” my wife stormed out of the bedroom shouting and followed the big man who was eating her in my own house. I didn't even sleep that night. I was wondering how a man could come and end my sweet marriage within a day. The following morning, I took my phone and called my wife. She didn't pick. I then called my mother and told her what transpired. She, however, did not offer much help. After three weeks my, wife was still nowhere to be seen. She had even managed to convince my two daughters to tag along with her while I was away from the house.





I started thinking about raising another family...but how could I do that? It pained me a lot. I just wanted my wife back. Around my residence, neighbors knew what happened. Most of them could come and offer me company as I struggled with solitude and heavy emotions. A lady neighbour, came and told me she knew someone who could help. Mary said the man had helped her when her husband became unfaithful. Mary said the person's name was Dr Mugwenu. She even gave me his contact information. I called him and booked an appointment. The following day, I went to see him. After the meeting he promised to do something about my situation.





After two days I got a phone call from my wife. She was crying. She said they were stuck while getting intimate with the big man and begged me to help them. I immediately knew that the magic had happened. I moved there in confidence and called Dr Mugwenu to go and finish the business. On arrival, I indeed found the man sweating on my wife while she issued countless apologies to me. After negotiation, Dr Mugwenu agreed to set them free. Since then, I am in peace. The traditional doctor says his spell casting powers works within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. Dr Mugwenu handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling about one’s future. Many others who have been assisted by Dr Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.





Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu, he heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness in addition to other ailments. The traditional doctor also solves life challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams. Do not be limited by location. You can also get help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors says one of their greatest attributes is distance healing. “This is when we help people who are not physically present with us. It does not matter where you are, we can assist you successfully.”



