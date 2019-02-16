AHMEDNASIR drops a bombshell and names the Supreme Court judge who was bribed to rule in favour of Wajir Governor MOHAMED ABDI

Saturday February 16, 2019-

Celebrated city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has named a Supreme Court Judge who was bribed to rule in favour of Wajir Governor, Mohamed Abdi, in a petition filed by Ahmed Abdullahi.





In a majority verdict in which Chief Justice David Maraga and Justice Isaac Lenaola dissented on Friday, the judges led by Smoking Wanjala, Njoki Ndungu , Mohamed Ibrahim and Jackton Ojwang noted that the appellant did not contest Mahamed’s suitability to vie in the August 2017 Wajir gubernatorial election at the High Court.





According to Abdullahi, who in social circles is known as Grand Mullah, the judges had tied on Thursday which would have seen the governor ousted on Friday.





But one Supreme Court Judge was allegedly bribed by the governor to change his mind in the last minute and rule in his favour.





“We know from reliable source in the Supreme Court that the 6 judges tied at 3.3 until yesterday afternoon when Justice Ibrahim changed his mind to make it 4.2 What happened? Who lobbed Ibrahim? Why did he change at the 11th hour? Ibrahim must tell Kenyans what we know,”Ahmednasir questioned.





Abdullahi further stated that Justice Ibrahim received the bribe through a member of parliament and the money was deposited in a local bank in Eastleigh.





“On Monday I will write a confidential letter to the CJ and disclose to him which judges were bribed and how much money they got and by whom…one of the judges was bribed through a member of parliament and the money taken from the branch of a local bank in Eastleigh,” he said.



