AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI says Kenya’s Judiciary is rotten to the core, even MARAGA can’t do anything about graft by Judges and Magistrates

Thursday February 21, 2019 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said he will file a petition in the next two weeks to expose corrupt Judges of the Supreme Court.





Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday, Ahmednasir said he will expose two Supreme Court Judges who have been asking for bribes during serious court cases like election petitions.





He gave an example of the Wajir gubernatorial petition and said area Governor, Mohamed Abdi, bribed two of Supreme Court judges to rule in his favour.





Ahmednasir, who is popularly known as “Grand Mullah” said he will show how money was wired to the Judges’ bank accounts.





He also said he will expose two other Supreme Court Judges who are incompetent.





Ahmednasir also noted that despite Chief Justice David Maraga being aware of the bribery allegations he can’t do anything because it is the responsibility of Judicial Service Commission (JSC).





“The role of JSC is to punish those Judges and Maraga cannot do anything alone,” Ahmednasir told Jeff Koinange.



