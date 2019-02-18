Aging ZARI HASSAN bags a new lover, here’s the man who is smashing her”Bean”(PHOTOs).

Monday, February 18, 2019

-Zari Hassan has moved on and bagged a new man after bitter break up with youthful Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz.





Zari paraded her new hunk boyfriend on Instagram and ladies couldn’t help but salivate on his good looks.





In one of the photos, the good looking and muscled man is seen pampering the 41 year old socialite like a small baby as they enjoy a weekend outing.





Perhaps Zari is showing Diamond that she has also moved on after he introduced his Kenyan beauty Tanasha Donna.





In the past, Zari has been linked to several men





See pics of Zari’s new catch.







