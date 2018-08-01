After abusing him everyday like a child, MIGUNA MIGUNA now begs RAILA ODINGA’s help! I am flying to JKIA this April

Sunday February 17, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has asked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to stop his referendum push and concentrate on having the Government implement court rulings that ordered his return to Kenya.





Miguna, who was among those who participated in the illegal swearing in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President in January last year, was deported to Canada after it emerged that he was not a Kenyan citizen .





Sharing his thoughts via social media on Saturday, Miguna asked Raila to push for the realization of 15 court orders issued in his favour since February last year.





"The Constitution of Kenya 2010 with its robust Bill of Rights and the independence of the judiciary was supposed to end tyranny.”





“Mr. Hand-Cheque must stop singing about the referendum until he insists on Uhuru Kenyatta obeying the 15 court orders in my favour," Miguna said.





Miguna has since nicknamed the former Prime Minister 'the handchequer', claiming that their truce with President Kenyatta was money-related.



