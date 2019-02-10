Administrative Officer Job in Kenya

Administrative Officer



JG “K”

Qualifications

· Must be a Kenyan citizen

· Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, Bcom or any Bachelors in Related field.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 leadership and

Responsibilities

· Planning of Office Accommodation and layout

· Lead budgeting process, procurement and coordinate financial record information and reports.

· Maintain and monitor staff performance information as per service charter

· Ensure staff training and welfare is managed as per laid down municipal scheme of service.

· Facilitating transport and travelling services

· Maintain and updating furniture and office equipment inventory

· Ensure payment of utility bills

· Facilitate movement of assets

· Facilitate general Maintenance of building and furniture

· Facilitating logistics for meetings, conferences and other special events

· Collection and collating data on development activities

· Providing input in organizing public participation awareness.

· Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor

Additional requirements

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

· Tax Compliance Certificate

· Clearance from HELB where necessary

· Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission

· Certificate of good conduct from the police

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 5th March, 2019 at 5.00 p.m.:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

BUSIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O PRIVATE BAG -50400