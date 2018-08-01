Administrative Intern Vacancy in Nairobi

Job Title: Administrative Intern

Industry: Human Resource

Location: Nairobi

Compensation: Monthly Allowance will be provided

Corporate Staffing Services is a leading recruitment consultancy firm offering recruitment services to medium and large organizations.

We have recruited for leading local and foreign companies setting base in Kenya. Our approach is to meet every client’s request in a timely and cost-effective manner. We are looking to hire an Administrative Intern who will be responsible for providing support to the Recruitment Managers.

Responsibilities:

· Shortlisting suitable candidates based on the provided job description

· Assist the Recruitment manager with scheduling and coordinating interviews

· Continually seek opportunities for improvement

· Support the recruitment manager in providing timely feedback to applicants

· Report writing and report generation

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in a Business-Related course

· Fresh Graduates preferred

· Good Communication skills with an outgoing personality

· Personal integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality

· Fast to understand concepts with keen attention to detail and willingness to learn

· Must have a positive attitude and a willingness to learn

· Excellent planning and organizational skills

· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

How to Apply:

If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Administrative Intern) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 1st March 2019.

Kindly indicate current/last allowance on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for the interviewing process.