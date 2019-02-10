Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant



Reporting to the Branch Manager or other assigned supervisor, the post holder shall be responsible for general office administration and coordinate administrative activities in the office.

Responsibilities

· Overseeing all aspects of general administrative duties, logistics, equipment, inventory and storage;

· Managing the front office, ensuring that reception duties are handled in an efficient, professional and courteous manner.

· Administering and overseeing the office requirements related to procurement and operations;

· Assisting in planning, scheduling and organizing meetings;

· Designing, maintaining and archiving files;

· Comprehensive diary management, including internal and external meetings, formal and informal engagements and keeping up to date with all activities

· Maintaining an accurate record of books, catalogues, periodicals and magazines;

· Compiling and distributing staff meeting minutes.

· Sending and receiving of mails and packages;

· Logistical support to the bank, KRA, lawyers etc;

· Attending to customer enquiries;

· Taking part in special projects as and when required.

· Any other work as assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications and competencies:-

· Diploma in Business related field or Secretarial services;

· Proficient in Microsoft office applications.

· Administrative experience in an MFI is an added advantage.

· Meets all the requirements of chapter Six of the constitution

How to Apply

If you fulfill the above requirements, please send your application to the undersigned including a cover letter, CV, ID, testimonials, a day time telephone number, email address and three referees not later than 27th February 2019. Hand delivered applications can be dropped at the Corporations Head Office Reception, Ntara Place 1st floor upon signing a delivery at that office.

MANAGING DIRECTOR,

MERU COUNTY MICROFINANCE CORPORATION,

P.O BOX 2564-60200,

MERU.

Meru County Microfinance Corporation is an equal opportunity employer. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

NOTE: For all positions, the applicant must indicate the current and expected salaries in the application.

Applicants should seek clearance from:-

1. Credit Reference Bureau

2. Kenya Revenue Authority

3. Higher Education Loans Board

4. Criminal Investigation Department